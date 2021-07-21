Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony: Where to watch, timings, cost, significance - All you need to know

The world had to wait an extra year for the Tokyo Olympics — since they were postponed until July 23 due to raging pandemic.

But before the much-awaited Olympics truly get underway, the Games will kick off with a highly-anticipated Opening Ceremony. The Opening Ceremony has been an integral part of every Olympics since the first modern games were held in Athens in 1896.

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony will be comprised of a number of key events, artistic programmes, athletes’ parades, the lighting of the Olympic torch and the symbolic release of the doves.

The Games will kick off on July 23 from the newly-built National Stadium while the closing ceremony will take place on August 8.

Here’s a complete guide to this year’s Opening Ceremony in 2021:

When is the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will begin at 8 pm local time or 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time on July 23.

Where will the Opening Ceremony be held?