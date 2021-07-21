Tokyo 2020: List of all Indian athletes and their disciplines

The number of Indian athletes participating in the Summer Olympics has seen a rise in each of its past three editions. More than 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. This includes two relay and two hockey teams.

Below are the names of all Indians qualified for the Olympics in Tokyo, sorted by their sport, discipline and category (courtesy Olympics.com):

Archery

1. Tarundeep Rai, Men’s Recurve

2. Atanu Das, Men’s Recurve

3. Pravin Jadhav, Men’s Recurve

4. Deepika Kumari, Women's Recurve

5. The men's trio will also compete as a team at Tokyo 2020.

Athletics

Athletics has never been India’s strong suit at the Olympics but emerging javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh have raised hopes this time around.

The 4x400 mixed relay, which will make its debut at Tokyo 2020, will also see an Indian team, which had Asian Games gold-medallist Muhammed Anas, after they finished third at the World Athletics Championships in 2019.

But it was KT Irfan that offered the first hope when in March 2019, he became the first Indian athlete to qualify for the 2020 Olympics. India's sprint ace Dutee Chand is set for her second Olympic appearance.

1. KT Irfan, Men's 20km race walking

2. Sandeep Kumar, Men's 20km race walking

3. Rahul Rohilla, Men's 20km race walking

4. Gurpreet Singh, Men's 50km race walking

5. Bhawna Jat, Women's 20km race walking

6. Priyanka Goswami, Women's 20km race walking

7. Avinash Sable, Men's 3000m steeplechase

8. Murali Sreeshankar, Men's long jump

9. MP Jabir, Men's 400m hurdles

10. Neeraj Chopra, Men's javelin throw

11. Shivpal Singh, Men's javelin throw

12. Annu Rani, Women's javelin throw

13. Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Men's shot put

14. Dutee Chand, Women's 100m and 200m

15. Kamalpreet Kaur, Women's discus throw

16. Seema Punia, Women's discus throw

4x400 Mixed Relay

Men's 4x400m Relay

Badminton

World champion PV Sindhu will be aiming to better her silver medal from the last Games when she hits the court in Tokyo in the women’s singles. Accompanying her will be B Sai Praneeth in the men’s singles and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

1. PV Sindhu, Women’s singles

2. B Sai Praneeth, Men’s singles

3. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Men’s doubles

Boxing

The Indian boxers punched as many as nine tickets to the Tokyo Olympics at the Asia Oceania boxing Olympic qualifiers held in Amman, Jordan.

1. Indian boxing queen MC Mary Kom.

2. Vikas Krishan (Men's, 69kg)

3. Lovlina Borgohain (Women's, 69kg)

4. Ashish Kumar (Men's, 75kg)

5. Pooja Rani (Women's, 75kg)

6. Satish Kumar (Men's, 91kg)

7. Mary Kom (Women's, 51kg)

8. Amit Panghal (Men's, 52kg)

9. Manish Kaushik (Men's, 63kg)

10. Simranjit Kaur (Women's, 60kg)

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza is the first Indian equestrian to qualify for the Games in 20 years. He sealed his quota in eventing after topping the group in the individual event category at the South East Asia and Oceanic qualifiers in November 2019.

Fencing

Bhavani Devi became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. The sabre fencer from Chennai booked her slot for Tokyo 2020 through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method at the Budapest Sabre World Cup, an Olympic qualifying event, in Hungary in March.

Golf

India's participation in golf at Tokyo 2020 will feature Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in the men's and Aditi Ashok in the women's events. Udayan, who made the cut as a replacement, will be making his Olympic debut.

1. Anirban Lahiri

2. Udayan Mane

3. Aditi Ashok

Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak is only the second Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics. The artistic gymnast made the cut in May via the Asian quota.

Hockey

Men’s National Team

Women’s National Team

This will be the 20th Olympic Games list to feature the Indian men’s hockey team while the women’s side will be making their third appearance and second in succession.

Both teams, led by Manpreet Singh (men's) and Rani Rampal (women's), qualified in November 2019 and each of them will carry an 18-member squad to Tokyo 2020.

Judo

Sushila Devi Likmabam will be India's only participant in Judo at Tokyo 2020. She made the Olympic cut in the women's extra-lightweight (48kg) division as the highest-ranked Asian judoka outside the top 18 on the Olympic Game Quota (OGQ) rankings list.

Rowing

Indian rowers Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh qualified in the men’s lightweight double sculls event at the Asian qualifiers in Tokyo, Japan in May.

Sailing

Nethra Kumanan became the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Olympics at the Mussanah Open Championship 2021 in April. Three other Indian sailors also made the Tokyo cut in Oman. For the first time India will be competing in more than one sailing event at the Games - Laser Radial, Laser Standard and 49er. India never had more than two sailors at a single Olympics before.

Nethra Kumanan, Laser Radial

Vishnu Saravanan, Laser Standard

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, 49er

Shooting

As many as 15 Indian shooters have achieved Olympic qualification so far, making it the country’s largest contingent at any Games.

Youngsters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan are highest-ranked in the 10m Air Rifle men’s and women’s, respectively, while Manu Bhaker has impressed.

While the following athletes secured a quota place in their respective category, their participation at the showpiece event was decided by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). The final team saw Chinki Yadav's quota handed to rifle shooter Elavenil Valarivan.

1. Anjum Moudgil, 10m Women’s Air Rifle

2. Apurvi Chandela, 10m Women’s Air Rifle

3. Divyansh Singh Panwar, 10m Men’s Air Rifle

4. Deepak Kumar, 10m Men’s Air Rifle

5. Tejaswini Sawant, 50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position

6. Sanjeev Rajput, 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position

7. Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position

8. Manu Bhaker, 10m Women’s Air Pistol

9. Yashaswini Singh Deswal, 10m Women’s Air Pistol

10. Saurabh Chaudhary, 10m Men’s Air Pistol

11. Abhishek Verma, 10m Men’s Air Pistol

12. Rahi Sarnobat, 25m Women’s Pistol

13. Chinki Yadav, 25m Women’s Pistol (replaced by Elavenil Valarivan)

14. Angad Veer Singh Bajwa, Men’s Skeet

15. Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Men’s Skeet

Swimming

Sajan Prakash became the first Indian to directly qualify for the Olympics when he achieved the elusive 'A' cut. He will compete in the 200m butterfly event. Srihari Nataraj too managed to achieve the 'A' cut in the 100m backstroke a day later. Maana Patel qualified via the universality quota, which ensures three Indians swimmers will compete at the Summer Games for the first time.

Sajan Prakash, men's 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly

1. Srihari Nataraj, men's 100m backstroke

2. Maana Patel, women's 100m backstroke

Table Tennis

Four Indian table tennis players qualified for the Olympics at the Asian qualifiers in Doha in March. It includes the veteran Sharath Kamal, who will be making his fourth appearance at the Games. While G Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee sealed their Tokyo spots with wins in their respective groups, Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal booked their place on the basis of their rankings.

1. Sharath Kamal

2. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

3. Sutirtha Mukherjee

4. Manika Batra

Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will also compete together in the mixed doubles after earning their Olympic berths at the Asian qualifiers.

Tennis

Sania Mirza qualified for Tokyo 2020 via her protected ranking and she has chosen Ankita Raina to be her partner in the women's doubles. Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal will be making his Olympic debut in the men's singles.

1. Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina, Women's Doubles

2. Sumit Nagal, Men's Singles

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu will be India's only representative in weightlifting at Tokyo 2020. Ranked second in the world, the former world champion is among the favourites for a medal in the women's 49kg weight division.

Wrestling

There will be seven wrestlers from India competing at Tokyo 2020. While the grapplers secured a quota place for their country in their respective categories, the Wrestling Association of India has confirmed their seats for Tokyo 2020. With Sonam Malik winning the quota in the 62kg category, Rio 2016 bronze medallist Sakshi Malik will not be wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics.

1. Seema Bisla, Women's Freestyle, 50kg

2. Vinesh Phogat, Women’s Freestyle 53kg

3. Anshu Malik, Women's Freestyle 57kg

4. Sonam Malik, Women's Freestyle 62kg

5. Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Men’s Freestyle 57kg

6. Bajrang Punia, Men’s Freestyle 65kg

7. Deepak Punia, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg