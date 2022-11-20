For 12 years now, Qatar has bared the heat in the controversial way it bagged rights to host the World Cup. From the day disgraced former president Sepp Blatter announced Qatar as hosts to the last minute ban on alcohol at stadiums. The most expensive World Cup in history has had a tirade of missile laced criticism fired its way.

The sweltering heat in the the desert country can only be trumped by the raging issues of corruption, human rights violations, migrant labour exploitations etc. The totalitarian rule has not gone down well with human rights organisations like Amnesty and other western and European countries.

Ban on homosexuality

Many in the west assumed the moral high ground and condemned Qatar for its labour laws, and its non tolerant stand on LGBTQ issues, some even calling for a boycott.

On the eve of the showpiece event FIFA president Gianni Infantino slammed the western countries of hypocrisy saying they were not in a position to give “moral lessons” to other nations.

Addressing the media, Infantino in a fiery interview told journalists that he knew what it felt like to be discriminated against, saying he was bullied as a child for having red hair and freckles.

“Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker,” he said, in front of a baffled audience

"Europe should address its past crimes before pointing fingers at Qatar", he said. “I’m European. For what we Europeans have been doing around the world in the last 3,000 years, we should be apologising for the next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons to people,” Infantino told hundreds of reporters on Saturday.

On October 27, Germany's Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser said, “There are criteria that must be adhered to and it would be better that tournaments are not awarded to such states.” By this, she meant Western norms.

On the contrary France captain Hugo Lloris said one should respect the traditions and norms of Qatar just like people are expected to do the same in France. On being asked if he (Hugo Lloris) would wear the one love arm band in solidarity against Qatar's stance at homosexuality the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper replied

“When we are in France, when we welcome foreigners, we often want them to follow our rules, to respect our culture, and I will do the same when I go to Qatar, quite simply. I can agree or disagree with their ideas, but I have to show respect.”

Alcohol Ban

It appears so Infantino is not the only one who wants people to get on with the game now that the event is finally here. But announcement of an alcohol ban just days before has already shaped up a disgruntled bunch.

In September Qatar had said it would permit fans with tickets to buy beer at World Cup stadiums three hours before kickoff and for one hour after the final whistle, but not during the match.

This despite Islamic country's conservative and tight regulations on serving alcohol or being drunk in public. The contentious decision to ban alcohol at stadiums has not gone down well with European fans. For the English fans one would say, a game is served best with a pint in one hand and flag in another.

The FIFA president addressed questions around the last-minute decision to ban alcohol from the eight stadiums that will host the games.

“Let me first assure you that every decision that is taken in this World Cup is a joint decision between Qatar and FIFA,” he said. “Every decision is discussed, debated and taken jointly.”

“There will be over 200 places where you can buy alcohol in Qatar and over 10 fan zones, where over 100,000 people can simultaneously drink alcohol.

“I think personally, if for three hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive.”

“Especially because actually the same rules apply in France or in Spain or in Portugal or in Scotland, where no beer is allowed in stadiums now,” he added.

“It seems to become a big thing because it’s a Muslim country, or I don’t know why.”