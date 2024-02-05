Tit-For-Tat! Shreyas Iyer Gives It Back To Ben Stokes After Running Out England Captain; Watch Video

Shreyas Iyer pointed a crooked finger to signal out after catching Ben Stokes short of his crease in England's second innings.

Shreyas Iyer had the last laugh against Ben Stokes on Monday as he ran out the England captain on Day 4 of the second Test in Vizag.

Iyer gave a befitting reply to Stokes with his finger celebration after affecting the brilliant run out which resulted in England's run chase getting derailed.

The crucial wicket came for India in the 53rd over when Ben Foakes tapped a delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin towards leg side and took off for a quick single. Stokes paused for a fraction of a second before responding to the batter's call.

But Iyer, running in from mid-wicket, was quick to the ball which he picked up with his right hand and threw it towards the stumps in one motion. Fortunately for Iyer, the ball hit the stumps directly, catching Stokes just an inch short of his crease.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the third umpire flashed the Out dismissal on the giant screen, Iyer made the same gesture that Stokes had made after taking the Indian batter's catch on Day 3.

Notably, Stokes had taken a brilliant catch running backwards to get rid of Iyer for 29 in India's second innings.