Time And Tide Set To Rule Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy

With eight consecutive victories to her credit, Time and Tide looks well on course to extend the streak with a ninth triumph as she lines up for the Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy, a terms affair for Indian horses aged four years and over, to be run at the Pune racecourse on Sunday.

On a card featuring eight races, Time and Tide will almost certainly go into the contest as the tote favourite, more so with Mumbai’s champion jockey A. Sandesh in the saddle. Sandesh has already guided the mare to eight wins, and will be eyeing a memorable ninth success, further underlining the strong partnership between the jockey and trainer Nirad Karanjawala’s yard.

The statistics speak for themselves: Time and Tide has caught the judge’s eye an impressive 14 times from 21 starts, a tally that includes two runner-up finishes and five third-place efforts. Rated at 126, she stands tall in the ratings bracket and brings both form and consistency into the fray.

Yet, despite her dominance, the contest is unlikely to be a cakewalk. Ashoka and Credence, both of whom have been showing excellent condition in recent track work, appear well-prepared to mount a serious challenge. Their recent performances suggest that the duo could make things interesting, ensuring the Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy is far from a one-horse affair.

First race: 1.30pm

Selections

6. The Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy: 1 Time and Tide (1), 2. Ashoka (4), 3. Credence (6)

