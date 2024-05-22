Threat To Virat Kohli’s Security In Ahmedabad? RCB Cancels Practice, Presser Ahead Of IPL 2024 Eliminator vs RR

RCB. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have reportedly cancelled the press meet and practice session due to a security situation ahead of the all-important Eliminator clash of IPL 2024 against the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. According to Bengal Daily Anandbazar Patrika, a police officer stated that the team did not want to take a risk, especially with the presence of Virat Kohli, who is deemed a national treasure.

The Gujarat Police, on Monday, arrested 4 men at the Ahmedabad airport as they had suspicion about their involvement in terror activities. As per media reports, the police recovered arms, videos, and texts that pointed to some terror activities. While the Royals held their practice session as usual, RCB did not proceed with the same.

We’re in Ahmedabad for the playoffs and the boys are pumped! 🔥



Here’s more from our travel day on @bigbasket_com presents RCB Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/PQc5ly9twP — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 21, 2024

"Virat Kohli learned about the arrests after arriving in Ahmedabad. He is a national treasure, and his security is our utmost priority. RCB did not want to take a risk. They informed us that there would be no practice session. Rajasthan Royals were also informed about the development, but they had no problems going ahead with their practice," said Vijay Singha Jwala, a police officer, as quoted by Bengal Daily Anandbazar Patrika.

The security measures were also tightened, with separate entry for the RCB players.

RCB win 6 in a row to seal playoffs spot in IPL 2024:

After CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and sent the home side into bat in both teams' final league match, Du Plessis top-scored with 54, while cameos from Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green were equally destructive and crucial in propelling their sid to 218 in 20 overs.

In response, Rachin Ravindra led CSK's way in the playoffs after Daryl Mitchell and Ruturaj Gaikwad departed cheaply. Ravindra's partnership with Ajinkya Rahane back into the contest, but the Royal Challengers hit back with wickets of Rachin, Rahane, and Shivam Dube. Despite brisk cameos by MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, the Super Kings lost by 27 runs and were 10 runs short of reaching the playoffs.