Thomas Cup 2022 badminton final: India men's team win maiden crown, netizens thrilled

Thomas Cup 2022 badminton final: India men's team win maiden crown, netizens thrilled

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

Kidambi Srikanth | File Photo
Indian badminton team created history on Sunday as they lifted the Thomas Cup 2022 badminton trophy for the very first time in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday.

In what was India's first-ever appearance in the tournament finale, they defeated the record 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 in the final to lift the coveted trophy.

No Indian team has previously reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup in its 70-plus year history. Indian men reached the Thomas Cup semi-finals in 1952, 1955 and 1979 while the women's team made it to the Uber Cup top-four in 2014 and 2016.

Fans took to social media to express their happiness over the win with some calling it the greatest achievement in Indian sporting history.

Here are a few reactions

