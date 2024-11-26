 'Thoda Aur Bend Karde': Indian Fan Hits Back At Pakistani Counterpart On X For Questioning Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Thoda Aur Bend Karde': Indian Fan Hits Back At Pakistani Counterpart On X For Questioning Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action

'Thoda Aur Bend Karde': Indian Fan Hits Back At Pakistani Counterpart On X For Questioning Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action

Jasprit Bumrah earned the Player of the Match award after India's win over Australia in Perth.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Jasprit Bumrah. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

An Indian fan hit back at a Pakistani fan, who suggested Jasprit Bumrah's action to be illegal following his sensational performance in the first of the five Tests against Australia in Perth. With the Pakistani fan likely to have posted an edited picture of Bumrah's bowling action, the Indian counterpart trolled him by posting another photo of the pacer's arm bending further.

Read Also
Jasprit Bumrah Equals With Kapil Dev For Monumental SENA Countries Record During Perth Test
article-image

The 30-year-old hit top gear during the opening Test of the series, claiming five wickets in the first innings to trigger Australia's batting collapse, thereby salvaging a 46-run lead. He took three more in the second innings and eventually earned the Player of the Match award as the stand-in captain ushered India to a 295-run win.

"It is unequivocally clean" - Greg Chappell on Jasprit Bumrah's action

Former Australian batter Greg Chappell hit back at Bumrah's action's critics, claiming that questioning it is an insult to a champion bowler and the game. Chappell wrote in his column for The Sydney Morning Herald:

FPJ Shorts
AILET 2025 Admit Card To Be Released On November 28 At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Check Details Here
AILET 2025 Admit Card To Be Released On November 28 At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Check Details Here
'Kaun Nahin Karega': Deepak Chahar Says He Will Miss CSK Legend After Moving To Mumbai Indians For IPL 2025; Video
'Kaun Nahin Karega': Deepak Chahar Says He Will Miss CSK Legend After Moving To Mumbai Indians For IPL 2025; Video
India & Other Southeast Asian Countries Sees Over 482,000 Diabetes-Related Deaths Every Year
India & Other Southeast Asian Countries Sees Over 482,000 Diabetes-Related Deaths Every Year
Telangana: Blood-Like Red Liquid On Roads In Hyderabad's Jeedimetla Sparks Panic Among Residents; Visuals Surface
Telangana: Blood-Like Red Liquid On Roads In Hyderabad's Jeedimetla Sparks Panic Among Residents; Visuals Surface

"Please stop this nonsense of questioning Bumrah’s action. It is unique, but it is unequivocally clean. It demeans a champion performer and the game to even bring it up."

Despite winning the opening Test comprehensively, the tourists do have some selection headaches, especially with Rohit Sharma set to return as captain. After two low scores, Devdutt Padikkal or Dhruv Jurel could face the axe, but Shubman Gill's status remains unclear. India and Australia will resume the battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the second Test, beginning on December 6 in Adelaide.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC To Take Call On The Venue After Meeting On November 29

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC To Take Call On The Venue After Meeting On November 29

'Kaun Nahin Karega': Deepak Chahar Says He Will Miss CSK Legend After Moving To Mumbai Indians For...

'Kaun Nahin Karega': Deepak Chahar Says He Will Miss CSK Legend After Moving To Mumbai Indians For...

'Thoda Aur Bend Karde': Indian Fan Hits Back At Pakistani Counterpart On X For Questioning Jasprit...

'Thoda Aur Bend Karde': Indian Fan Hits Back At Pakistani Counterpart On X For Questioning Jasprit...

'Kuch Toh Tax Mein Katega': Preity Zinta's Statement Viral After PBKS Sign Shreyas Iyer For ₹26.75...

'Kuch Toh Tax Mein Katega': Preity Zinta's Statement Viral After PBKS Sign Shreyas Iyer For ₹26.75...

Vinicius Jr Set to Miss UEFA Champions League Clash Against Liverpool, Check List Of Other Matches...

Vinicius Jr Set to Miss UEFA Champions League Clash Against Liverpool, Check List Of Other Matches...