'Thoda Aur Bend Karde': Indian Fan Hits Back At Pakistani Counterpart On X For Questioning Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action

An Indian fan hit back at a Pakistani fan, who suggested Jasprit Bumrah's action to be illegal following his sensational performance in the first of the five Tests against Australia in Perth. With the Pakistani fan likely to have posted an edited picture of Bumrah's bowling action, the Indian counterpart trolled him by posting another photo of the pacer's arm bending further.

The 30-year-old hit top gear during the opening Test of the series, claiming five wickets in the first innings to trigger Australia's batting collapse, thereby salvaging a 46-run lead. He took three more in the second innings and eventually earned the Player of the Match award as the stand-in captain ushered India to a 295-run win.

"It is unequivocally clean" - Greg Chappell on Jasprit Bumrah's action

Former Australian batter Greg Chappell hit back at Bumrah's action's critics, claiming that questioning it is an insult to a champion bowler and the game. Chappell wrote in his column for The Sydney Morning Herald:

"Please stop this nonsense of questioning Bumrah’s action. It is unique, but it is unequivocally clean. It demeans a champion performer and the game to even bring it up."

Despite winning the opening Test comprehensively, the tourists do have some selection headaches, especially with Rohit Sharma set to return as captain. After two low scores, Devdutt Padikkal or Dhruv Jurel could face the axe, but Shubman Gill's status remains unclear. India and Australia will resume the battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the second Test, beginning on December 6 in Adelaide.