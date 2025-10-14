'This Picture Beautifully ...': Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Reacts To Police Officer Bringing Daughter To Watch Women’s World Cup Match In Vizag

A heartwarming moment from the Women’s Cricket World Cup in Visakhapatnam has captured the internet’s attention. A picture shared by journalist shows a police officer, on duty at the stadium, was seen meeting his young daughter and taking a brief moment to show her the match in progress .

The image of a young girl’s wide-eyed reaction as she saw the vast green field for the first time illustrated the sense of aspiration that cricket continues to ignite across generations.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shared the picture on social media along with a message. He said, "A touching moment from the Women’s Cricket World Cup in Vizag a police officer bringing his young daughter to watch the match. This picture beautifully captures the spirit of aspiration and equality that sport inspires. Andhra Pradesh takes pride in hosting this celebration of women’s cricket.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The World Cup match returned to Andhra Pradesh after 28 years and that is why officials from the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) and the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) have left no stone unturned to ensure that players, fans and every stakeholder get the best possible experience.

India loses to Australia in epic encounter at Vizag

Recently Vizag witnessed a record-breaking match between Australia Women's team and the India Women's team. Alyssa Healy's epic 142 powered Australia to the highest successful chase in women's ODI history. India's decision to play just the five specialist bowlers and not able to win the match will be debatable, especially after posting 330 runs on the board.

India were left waiting for their big innings, With openers Smriti Mandhana (80) and Pratika Rawal (75) falling short of three-figures. Harleen Deol (38), Harmanpreet (22) and Jemimah Rodrigues (33) failed to convert their starts into big score. The loss left India without a win against South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia at a World Cup (50 overs and T20 included) for five years now.