'This is beautiful': Netizens praise Jos Buttler after England skipper reminds Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali to leave before champagne celebration

Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Jos Buttler has already won hearts by captaining England to a World Cup title in his maiden ICC event as a skipper and on Sunday the opening batsman received more adulation for his special gesture towards his teammates.

Buttler led England to their second T20 World Cup title after Three Lions beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final at Melbourne on Sunday.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Buttler can be seen asking his Muslim teammates— Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali — to leave before they celebrate with the champagne. he then waits to see that both players had left before the celebrations kicked off.

England's captain reminded Adil Rashid to leave and checked to see that he and Moeen Ali had left before they celebrated with champagne. Respect. pic.twitter.com/y30bGRFyHG — ilmfeed (@IlmFeed) November 13, 2022

Coming to the match, England dished out a clinical bowling performance to restrict Pakistan to a below-par 137 for 8 before chasing down the target with six balls to spare at the MCG.

Pakistan never had any momentum in their innings. Babar Azam (32), Mohammad Rizwan (15), Shan Masood (38) and Shadab Khan (20) were the only ones who reached double figures.

Sam Curran (3/12) did most of the damage with three wickets, while Adil Rashid (2/22) and Chris Jordan (2/27) snapped two each. In reply, England were 45 for three in the sixth over but Ben Stokes (52 not out) produced a gritty fifty to take his team home.

Jos Buttler (26), Harry Brook (20) and Moeen Ali (19) were the other contributors.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions.

Here are a few reactions

This is the best example of respect,

also when Rashid comes to talk on mic and first word he said was Alhamdulillah🥰🥰🥰🙏🏽🙏🏽

Today was a boring match though,

You know you have won either way🤷🥳🥳🥳 — Anything but the truth (@Cr8zygirl007) November 13, 2022

This how it should be. I read somewhere that Ben Stokes said ‘if it matters to them then it matters to us’. — JayJay (@absurdandamused) November 13, 2022

Brilliant. May Allah grant them both steadfastness on imaan and happiness always — Mustufa Khalifa (@MustufaKhalifa1) November 13, 2022

This is Beautiful. — Daniyal_Khan (@Daannyy_khan) November 13, 2022