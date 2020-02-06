This day that year: Remembering Man Utd's Busby Babes who met a tragic end

In today's reference to this day that year, we remember Busby Babes - Manchester United's youth talents who progressed to the senior team - and their tragic end in the horrific Munich Air Disaster which happened on February 6, 1958.

Busby Babes is the name given to a group of footballers who played for Manchester United under Sir Matt Busby. They were not only young and gifted, but were also developed by the club itself, rather than bought from other clubs.

February 6, 1958 is regarded as the darkest day in Manchester United history. 23 players, including eight players and three members of the club's staff suffered fatal injuries in the Munich Air Disaster.

After the European Cup tie against Red Star Belgrade, the team had been travelling back and had to halt in Germany to refuel. Failing to take off the first two times, the plane crashed after a third attempt.

The eight players who passed were:

Geoff Bent (aged 25)

Roger Byrne (28)

Eddie Colman (21)

Duncan Edwards (21) - Died 15 days after the accident

Mark Jones (24)

David Pegg (22)

Tommy Taylor (26)

Liam Whelan (22).

Eight journalists and former Manchester City goalkeeper were also victims in the unfortunate turn of events.

The Busby Babes won the league championship in seasons 1955–56 and 1956–57 with an average age of 21 and 22 respectively.

Following the crash, Sir Matt, assisted by Jimmy Murphy did not let his injuries stop him from building another team which won the European Cup 10 years later.