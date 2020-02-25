This day, that year: Death of Sir Donald Bradman

February 24, 2001— Arguably the greatest cricketer of all, Sir Donald Bradman was laid to rest on this day. He was 92 years old when pneumonia claimed him. Known for his Test average of 99.94, here are some of The Don's other feats: a Sheffield Shield average of 110, a Test average against South Africa of 201, six first-class triple-centuries (and a 299 not out in a Test), 618 Test fours only six sixes), a Test double every 6.66 innings.