'There Is Bias On My Part': EAM S. Jaishankar Picks His Favourite Between Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, And Sunil Gavaskar

S. Jaishankar. | (Credits: Screengrab)

India's Minister of External Affairs S.Jaishankar has chosen his favourite among Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli. While the Indian diplomat conceded that all three are his favourite, he said Kohli stands a fraction above due to the attitude and fitness.

Kohli has been the backbone of Team India's batting and has been one of their biggest match-winners of the decade gone by. The Delhi-born cricketer has also left an indelible mark on the sport and has earned the respect of the cricketing fraternity worldwide through his sportsmanship.

Q. Kohli, Tendulkar or Sunil Gavaskar?



"I'm biased towards Kohli because of his fitness and attitude"

- External affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/Za9dDdjhSQ — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) May 29, 2024

Speaking to Sushant Sinha on his YouTube channel, S. Jaishankar claimed:

"I love all three, but there is bias on my part only due to fitness. And that is why I choose Virat Kohli. All three are different, but my bias is in Kohli's direction because I love his fitness and attitude."

Virat Kohli yet to join Team India in USA ahead of T20 World Cup 2024:

Nevertheless, the former Indian captain is yet to link up the team in USA ahead of the Men in Blue's campaign, beginning on June 5th. Kohli's presence and form in the tournament is crucial to India's chances in the showpiece event. He has finished as the highest run-getter in the last 3 out of 4 T20 World Cups.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Travelling reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan