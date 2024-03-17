The Panther, Running Star Best For Features

Horse Racing at Mahalaxmi Race Course | Credits: Twitter

Pesi Shroff's trained bay colt, The Panther, and Malesh Narredu's groomed bay filly, Running Star, are poised to make their mark in the upcoming races. The Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders’ Juvenile Colts’ Championship (Gr.3) and the Forbes Breeders’ Juvenile Fillies’ Championship (Gr.3) promise thrilling competition over a mile.

With solid performances this season, The Panther and Running Star are anticipated to shine under the skilled guidance of jockeys Trevor Patel and Yash Narredu, respectively. These races are set to be closely contested, adding to the excitement of Sunday's card.

First race: 4.30pm

Selections

1. The Pronto Pronto Trophy (2000m): 1. Geographique (1), 2. Truly Epic (2), 3. Vincent Van Gogh (4)

2. The J Rustomji Soparivala Trophy (1000m): 1. Celestial (1), 2. Fast Approach (2), 3. Trigger (11)

3. The Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders' Juvenile Colts' Championship (Gr.3; 1600m): 1. The Panther (3), 2. Gambino (2), 3. Break Point (1)

4. The Forbes Breeders' Juvenile Fillies' Championship (Gr.3; 1600m): Running Star (2), 2. Earth (1), 3. Spanish Eyes (3)

5. The J P Vazifdar Cup (1400m0: 1. Bubbly Boy (2), 2. Django (4), 3. Raffaello (1)

6. The Lahinch Trophy (1400m): 1. Prince O' War (4), 2. Esfir (5), 3. Toofaan (8)

7. The Mogadishu Trophy (1000m): 1. Goddes Of Dawn (2), 2. Pure For Sure (1), 3. Arbitrage (7)