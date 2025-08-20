The Muheet Shabir Story: From The Valleys Of Kashmir To The Heartland Of Punjab

Muheet Shabir. |

Mohali, August 13: When goalkeeper Muheet Shabir stands between the posts for Punjab FC, he carries more than just the weight of his gloves. He carries the spirit of the Kashmir valley with him.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper from Srinagar has swapped the snow-dusted mountains for the flat fertile plains of Punjab when he joined the club last year from Real Kashmir, and with that, stepped out of his comfort zone in search of growth, challenge and opportunity.

Roundglass’ Impact on Young Players

Roundglass, the force behind Punjab FC, has played a pivotal role in Muheet’s journey. Through elite-level coaching, world-class training facilities and a professional environment built for continuous improvement, Roundglass has given him the tools to grow both as a player and as a person.

Punjab FC’s youth development program, powered by the Roundglass philosophy of holistic development, is now among the most respected in India. From grassroots football to the national stage, it has produced players who have gone on to represent India at both senior and junior levels.

How Roundglass is Powering Muheet’s Journey

And for players like Muheet, who came from a completely different footballing environment, the structured academy system in Mohali and modern training methodology have been transformative.

“It is inspiring to see how Roundglass is giving players like me, who have come to Mohali from different parts of India, a chance to grow,” says Muheet. “The way they invest in our development on and off the pitch makes you believe you can achieve something big no matter where you come from.

"The coaches and players here have given me a lot of love and support. It feels like home here too. They have made me part of something bigger, a team with ambition, passion and heart.”

Leaving Home to Embrace New Challenges

Beyond the pitch, the support system at Punjab FC has helped Muheet adapt to life away from home by offering mentorship, medical care and constant guidance so he can focus entirely on his game.

“It was very comfortable playing in Kashmir because it was home,” Muheet says, his voice carrying both warmth and quiet determination. “But I wanted to challenge myself. Playing away from home tests you in ways the pitch alone cannot.”

That decision led him from Kashmir to Mohali. The move was not just about learning new tactics or adjusting to training schedules. It was also about embracing a new culture, climate and pace of life.

A Taste of the Valley That Lingers

But still, there is one part of home that no amount of camaraderie can replace, the food. Muheet laughs as he admits, “Kashmiri cuisine is kind of similar to Punjabi food since both are from North India, but nothing beats the food from the valley.”

For now, the taste of home will have to wait. Muheet’s focus is firmly on the present, honing his skills, protecting the net and making his mark in Indian football.

His journey from the valleys of Kashmir to the heartland of Punjab is not just about geography. It is about pushing personal boundaries, embracing change and proving that sometimes stepping out of your comfort zone is the surest path to growth.

And while the food of the valley might be unmatched, Muheet is discovering that the bonds forged in the heat of competition can be just as nourishing.