'That's None Of My Business': Harmanpreet Kaur's Befitting Reply To Journalist On Lack Of Coverage Of Indian Women's Cricket; VIDEO

Team India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur gave a befitting reply to the journalist's question regarding the lack of coverage of women's cricket in India ahead of the Women's Asia Cup T20 clash against Pakistan in Dambulla on Friday, July 19.

Team India will begin their title defence against arch-rivals Pakistan who will be led by Nida Dar. The Women in Blue are clubbed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Ahead of the commencement of the Women's Asia Cup T20, there was a press conference where a journalist asked a question to Harmanpreet Kaur, which left Team India skipper unfazed.

Journalist asked, "There have been concerns about the importance of women's cricket, especially after the Bangladesh tour and less journalists appeared on your press conferences. What's your opinion on this?"

Harmanpreet responded by saying that it's not her business as it is the job of the media to cover it.

"Well, that's none of my business, you guys have to come and cover us." Kaur's blunt reply silenced the reporter.