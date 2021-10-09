'Thank you for the memories': David Warner pens an emotional note for SRH fans

Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad batter David Warner on Friday penned an emotional note for his fans on Instagram wherein he thanked the supporters of the Hyderabad team.

The post came on a day when SRH were contesting their last game of the season against defending champions Mumbai Indians. However, the former skipper was excluded from the playing XI.

Warner played his last game for the franchise on September 25th, against Punjab Kings.

"Thank You for the memories created. To all the fans, you have been a driving force for our team always to give 100%. I can't thank you all enough for the support shown. It's been a great ride. My family and I are going to miss you all!! #respect #cricket #hyderabad One last effort today," the star cricketer wrote underneath a picture of himself where he is seen acknowledging the love and support of his fans.

Warner had an upsetting run at the franchise this year as he was first axed from the captaincy and then was dropped from the team's playing XI. The southpaw had a disappointing IPL season with the bat as well, scoring just 195 runs in 8 games. His poor performance was also a major reason behind the 2016 champion team's debacle this year as they finished at the bottom of the points table.

Warner is the highest run-scorer for the Orange Army with 4014 runs to his name from just 95 outings at a brilliant average of 49.55. Since donning the SRH cap in 2014, he hit two centuries and 40 half-centuries and also led to the side to their only IPL title in the year 2016.

