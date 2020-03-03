'Thank you for the experience': Real Madrid gifts Rohit Sharma customised jersey

Spanish football club Real Madrid thanked Indian star batsman Rohit Sharma for his presence at El Clasico which the hosts won after they blanked arch-rivals Barcelona 2-0 at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma, who is the brand ambassador of La Liga in India, is a die hard fan of the 33-time league champions.

Real Madrid took to their official Instagram handle and posted a picture with the Indian vice-captain. They presented Sharma with club's jersey. The number on the jersey was 45 with 'RO' printed on it.

RM captioned "It was great to have @RohitSharma45 at the Bernabéu!#RMFans | #HalaMadrid."