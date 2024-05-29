 ‘Teri Surgery Ka Main Dekh Lunga’: Fan Who Invaded Pitch During GT vs CSK, Reveals MS Dhoni’s Promise; Video
MS Dhoni promised a fan who invaded the pitch to touch his feet, to cover his expenses required for treatment of his breathing issues.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
article-image

A fan revealed the promise by former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni when he invaded the pitch to meet during the IPL 2024 clash against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 10.

In a video that went viral on social media, a fan was seen expressing his emotions after getting to touch the feet of MS Dhoni and said that the legendary wicketkeeper-batter was just playfully teasing him when he was trying to chase him to touch his feet.

The fan further revealed that MS Dhoni to promised to cover the expenses for his treatment of breathing issues.

