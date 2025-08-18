Tensions Flare As Mohun Bagan Slams AIFF Over Injury Neglect, Withholds Players From Attending National Camp

Image: Mohun Bagan Super Giant/X

Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant have refused to release their players for the ongoing national team camp in Bengaluru, igniting tensions with the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The club issued a strong statement on Monday, questioning the AIFF's handling of player welfare and asserting that participation in the camp is "not mandatory" outside of a FIFA window.

The Indian senior team began its preparatory camp on August 15 in the lead-up to the CAFA Nations Cup next month. However, 13 players are yet to report, including seven from Mohun Bagan. While their initial absence was believed to be due to the club’s involvement in the Durand Cup, the situation changed after the team was eliminated following a 1-2 loss to East Bengal in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Despite being knocked out of the tournament, Mohun Bagan remains firm in its stance, citing their upcoming AFC Champions League Two campaign. They are set to face Ahal FC (Turkmenistan) on September 16 at the Salt Lake Stadium, a crucial fixture for the club.

The conflict has once again brought to light the ongoing tension between club and country priorities in Indian football. While the national team looks to prepare with a full-strength squad, top clubs like Mohun Bagan are reluctant to compromise on player availability ahead of major continental tournaments.

Durand Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: East Bengal FC Reign Supreme Over Mohun Bagan Super Giant In The Kolkata Derby At Salt Lake Stadium; Cruises Into Semis

East Bengal FC emerged victorious in a high-stakes Kolkata Derby, defeating arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 in the Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday. With this win, East Bengal advanced to the semifinals and knocked the defending Indian Super League champions out of the tournament.

The match was played in front of a packed crowd, and the atmosphere was electric as both sides battled fiercely for supremacy. It was East Bengal who struck first, with an early goal that stunned Mohun Bagan. The Mariners tried to regroup, but East Bengal's pressing game and quick counters kept them on the back foot.