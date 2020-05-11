Tennis ace Sania Mirza donates Fed Cup Heart Award

New Delhi: Tennis ace Sania Mirza on Monday became the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award for her successful return to the court post motherhood. Sania won the award for Asia/Oceania zone after securing a whopping 10,000 plus votes out of the total 16,985 cast for this year's three regional Group I nominees.

The Fed Cup Heart Award winners were determined via online voting by fans which went on for a week starting from May 1. Sania's vote share of over 60 per cent of the total votes is a testimony to the global popularity of the Indian star at the Fed Cup competition.

The winners from each category received USD 2000 as prize money, which the 33-year-old Hyderabadi decided to donate to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.