'Tell your boys to get the trophy': Shahid Afridi wants PCB to encourage Pakistan team to play in 2023 World Cup

Shahid Afridi urges Pakistan to bring home the World Cup crown. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has called for the Men in Green to reclaim the World Cup later this year in India. The former captain feels it will serve as a tight slap on the face of the BCCI, keeping in mind the tussle regarding the venue for the Asia Cup and World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and BCCI haven't come to a consensus regarding the venues for the Asia Cup and World Cup. PCB chief Najam Sethi has threatened on multiple occasions of Pakistan's non-participation in the 2023 World Cup if India refuses to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

Afridi, who has played multiple World Cup editions, has encouraged Pakistan to play in India and bring the trophy home to show the BCCI their place.

"I don't understand why they [PCB] are so adamant and keep saying that we won't go to India. They need to simplify the situation and understand that an international cricket tournament is happening - take it rather positively; go and play. Tell your boys to get the trophy; the whole nation stands behind you. It'll not only be a big win for us but a tight slap in the face of BCCI," the 46-year-old said, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Shahid Afridi says they have no option but to agree to play:

Afridi believes the only way to send a stern message to their arch-rivals is to bring the crown home, and he added:

"Go to India, play decent cricket and claim the win. This is it; we have only this option resorted to ourselves. We are supposed to go there, land back with the World Cup and give them a steer clear message that we can go anywhere and bag the victory."

According to the tentative schedule, the tournament will commence on October 5th, while the final will take place on November 19th. India and Pakistan are likely to play on October 15th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Green haven't won the 50-over World Cup since 1992.