Team Sigma Secures Golden Ticket To Houston After Stellar Performance At FRC Regionals

In a stellar display of skill and teamwork, FIRST Robotics Competition Team Sigma #9692, trained at RFL Academy made waves at the FRC regionals in Istanbul, clinching the golden ticket to Houston, the final chapter of their journey. The regional triumph has propelled Team Sigma onto the global stage, with #9692 proudly representing India at the FIRST World Championship in Houston.

RFL’s Team Sigma, comprising 26 students from various schools in Mumbai including Jamnabai Narsee International School, Oberoi International School, Poddar International School, Arya Vidhya Mandir, Aditya Birla World Academy and more, demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication throughout the competition. Being an exceptional rookie team, Sigma was honored with the prestigious Rookie All-Star Award - the highest award for a rookie team, recognizing their potential and performance. Their commitment to STEM education and collaboration was evident throughout the competition.

Additionally, Team Sigma received the Engineering Excellence Award for their outstanding robot development and performance. Their ability to overcome challenges and adapt to improve their robot's capabilities demonstrated their innovative problem-solving skills.

The team's success can be attributed to the collective efforts of its diverse members, each contributing unique talents to ensure the team's competitiveness and foster a supportive environment. Achieving the title of Finalist Alliance Captain further solidified Team Sigma's position as a formidable contender. With these accomplishments, they have earned their spot in the final chapter of the competition in Houston.

Founder of RFL Academy, Ashwin Shah, conveyed his immense pride in Team Sigma's achievements, highlighting their unwavering dedication and perseverance. "The regional triumph has opened doors for Team Sigma to advance to the final chapter in Houston,"

Shah remarked. "We at RFL Academy are thrilled about this opportunity. As Team Sigma gears up to compete against representatives from 20 different countries in Houston, their confidence and determination remain steadfast. May they make India proud on this global platform - amongst 500 champion teams from all across the globe."