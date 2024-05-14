Team India Spinner Rahul Chahar's Father Allegedly Cheated By Builder In Agra: Report

Punjab Kings and Team India cricketer Rahul Chahar's father has allegedly been cheated by the builder of the Galaxy Nirman Private Limited in Agra, thereby a housing fraud coming to light. As reported by India Today, the event came to the spotlight after Deshraj Chahar deposited a huge sum to have a house in the newly-developed Narsi Village colony in Maghtai village.

However, what followed could hardly be imagined by him and his family. While the initial registration was under the name 'Geetam Singh', Deshraj later transferred the house to his son, Rahul Chahar. It's worth noting that Deshraj Chahar expressed interest in the property way back in 2012.

With the wrist-spinner's father trying for the registration process, all he came across was his requests getting evaded and people threatening him. As per reports, Sales head, Piyush Goyal is the sole name that has come to light among the one threatening Chahar and leaving him in agony. Finance Head Arun Gupta and company owner Vasudev Garg have been unresponsive too.

Jagdishpura police station reportedly confirmed receipt of the complaint from Rahul Chahar's father:

DCP Suraj Rai is believed to have acknowledged the gravity of the situation and will take all the requisite steps bring the perpetrators into justice.