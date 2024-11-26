Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Takes Break From Border Gavaskar Series, To Fly Back Home Due To Personal Reasons: Report

Image: X

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir is reportedly flying back home from Australia on Tuesday due to ' Personal Reasons'. According to Indian Express, Gambhir has already informed BCCI about his decision. A source close to the board said, “Gambhir has informed us that he will be travelling back home and will join the team before the start of the second Test. He has cited personal reasons and the BCCI has accepted his request,”

Will Gautam Gambhir return for Adelaide Test?

In absence of Gambhir, the Indian team’s support staff comprising assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, bowling coach Morne Morkel and fielding coach T Dilip will oversee training sessions. However the biggest question is whether Gambhir will be returning for the second test in Adelaide?

Indeed Team India coach will join the team before the start of the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide on December 6th. Before the Adelaide Test, the Indian team will travel to Canberra on Wednesday to play a two-day pink-ball tour game, which is scheduled to start from Saturday.

Team India registers historic win at Perth

Gambhir left for India after witnessing Team India make history at Perth. In absence of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah crushed Australia by 295 runs to become the first team to do so at the Optus Stadium. Before Monday, Australia had won all four of their Test matches in Perth against India, New Zealand, the West Indies, and Pakistan.

Yashasvi Jaiswal broke plethora of records after smashing 161 runs in the second innings. KL Rahul played crucial 77 runs at the top as the duo put on record breaking stand of 200 runs for the opening wicket. Virat Kohli registered his second consecutive Test hundred at the Optus Stadium in Perth. With this knock, Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the Indian batter with the most Test centuries in Australia, tallying seven. He also set a new record for the most hundreds against Australia in Australia across formats, with 10 to his name.