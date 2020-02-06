Tata Open Maharashtra: Soon woos off Prajnesh, ends India challenge in tournament

Fourth-seeded Kwan Soon-woo stormed into the singles quarter-finals at the third of Tata Open Maharashtra with a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) win against India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran at Balewadi sports complex here on Thursday.

Despite losing the first set, the India No. 1 put a brilliant show in attempt to comeback which saw the second set going into tie-breaker. However, World No. 88 Soon-woo held his nerves in the tie-breaker to score crucial points and wrapped up the match.

Prajnesh, who entered the South Asia’s only ATP Tour tournament, which is organised by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with Government of Maharashtra, with a direct entry in the main draw, denied his opponent match points on a couple of occasions. With Prajnesh’s loss in the round of 16, India’s challenge came to an end in the singles. Earlier Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sasikumar Mukund and Arjun Kadhe lost their respective matches in the opening round.