Tata IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williams won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League 2022 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott will make their SRH debuts.

DC opener Prithvi Shaw to miss the tie.

Both DC and SRH have been inconsistent with their form this season.

According to reports, the audience capacity for the current season has increased to 50 per cent from April 6.

The Maharashtra government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all four venues — Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 07:03 PM IST