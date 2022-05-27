Tata IPL 2022: RR win toss, elect to bowl against RCB in Qualifier 2

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Playing XI
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)