Tata IPL 2022: RR win toss, elect to bowl against RCB in Qualifier 2

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Playing XI

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal