e-Paper Get App

Tata IPL 2022: RR win toss, elect to bowl against RCB in Qualifier 2

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 07:21 PM IST
article-image

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Playing XI

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Read Also
IPL 2022: RCB's Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching code of conduct during Eliminator
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsTata IPL 2022: RR win toss, elect to bowl against RCB in Qualifier 2

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case

Maharashtra govt mulls regulatory mechanism to curb cybercrimes, says HM Dilip Walse-Patil

Maharashtra govt mulls regulatory mechanism to curb cybercrimes, says HM Dilip Walse-Patil

COVID-19: North Korea, United States, Australia report highest cases globally; check full list here

COVID-19: North Korea, United States, Australia report highest cases globally; check full list here

Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje withdraws from Rajya Sabha poll citing 'self-respect & horse-trading'

Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje withdraws from Rajya Sabha poll citing 'self-respect & horse-trading'

Navneet Rana Case: Parliament committee asks Maharashtra chief secretary to appear before them

Navneet Rana Case: Parliament committee asks Maharashtra chief secretary to appear before them