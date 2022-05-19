Tata IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bat against RCB

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

GT made one change, bringing in Lockie Fergusson in place of Alzarri Joseph. RCB too made one change, replacing Mohammed Siraj with Siddarth Kaul.

Playing XI

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood

GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 07:15 PM IST