Taste’L Senior ITF at Practennis from Oct 2

Mumbai: Competitive tennis makes a return to the city, since the lockdown in March 2020, with the Taste’L Senior ITF Tournament, to be held at the newly refurbished courts of Practennis from October 2 to 8, 2021.

This is the first time that a Senior ITF event for players above 35 will be held in Mumbai. It will also be India’s first ever S 200 event, carrying a prize fund of Rs 15 lakh. L&T Mutual Fund is the Associate Sponsor, with Enerzal the Hydration Partner. The event is Powered by Buy sports.in and PropsAmc.

Among the fancied names in action will be Nitin Kirtane, Mayur Vasant, Sanjai Kumar, Nagraj, Aditya Khanna, to name a few.

The event is being held under the aegis of AITA and MSLTA and will be played on the 12 refurbished, floodlit courts of Practennis, with complete lounge and gym facilities, with physios and doctors on call. Free meals and accommodation assistance will be provided to all competitors.

Covid guidelines will be strictly followed; with only double vaccinated players allowed participation. Championship Director will be Nikhil Prabhakar Rao.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:19 PM IST