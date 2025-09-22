 'Take That B*****hod': Indian Fan Abuses Haris Rauf After Tilak Varma's Six Off Shaheen Afridi In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
An Indian fan was heard shouting 'Take that b****hod after Tilak Varma's mighty six off Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi as it sailed over Haris Rauf's head and into the stands in the Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Haris Rauf. | (Image Credits: X)

The incident had occurred in the second-last over of India's innings when Afridi came on to bowl his final after conceding 29 runs off his three. With the left-arm speedster pitching the ball up, Varma freed his arms and clobbered it over long-off. Rauf could do nothing but watch the ball sail over his head.

Rauf had ignited controversy before the Super 4 contest by shouting 6-0 during the Men in Green's practice session, referring to their claims of downing six Indian jets during the recent military standoff. Moreover, the right-arm speedster had been involved in a verbal confrontation with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Additionally, the 31-year-old had tried to provoke the Indian fans by gesturing 'planes crashing' while fielding at the boundary.

