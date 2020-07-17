'Tactical and tantalizing': Netizens react as Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid lift 34th La Liga trophy

Two days after manager Zinedine Zidane said all players from Real Madrid are "the best" and deserve to win Ballon d'Or, his side lifted their 34th La Liga trophy as they defeated Villarreal 2-1 on Thursday.
In doing so, Real Madrid have dethroned Barcelona from the top, who suffered a disappointing 1-2 defeat against Osasuna in their La Liga fixture last night.
The defeat left Barca on 79 points, seven behind Real Madrid with one game left.
Celebrating Real Madrid's title, here's how netizens across the world reacted:
"He is a tactical And tantalizing coach.... for those saying it’s luck, tonight and this season is your answer..... he made a mark, u did not trust, he left, things went bad, he is back, and he made it again... pure genius," a user wrote, highlighting the important role played by Zidane who had come back this season after the leaving the club last year.
Here are more reactions:
This is Madrid’s first league title since the 2016-17 season, and the second under the stewardship of manager Zinedine Zidane. Just like in 2017, Real have managed to stop bitter rivals Barca from completing a hat-trick of league titles. The side from the capital has now won the league 34 times, as compared to Barcelona’s 26 titles.
Earlier, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that "my players are the best" and they all deserve to win the Ballon d'Or.
"I think my players are the best. Karim has been performing very well for many years, but as always, only one player can win the Ballon d'Or and everyone can have their opinions. If you ask me whether my players deserve it, I think they all do," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.
The Zidane-led side has displayed an amazing form since the resumption of La Liga following the coronavirus-enforced break. The club has won all their nine games after returning to action.
