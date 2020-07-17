'Tactical and tantalizing': Netizens react as Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid lift 34th La Liga trophy

Two days after manager Zinedine Zidane said all players from Real Madrid are "the best" and deserve to win Ballon d'Or, his side lifted their 34th La Liga trophy as they defeated Villarreal 2-1 on Thursday.

In doing so, Real Madrid have dethroned Barcelona from the top, who suffered a disappointing 1-2 defeat against Osasuna in their La Liga fixture last night.

The defeat left Barca on 79 points, seven behind Real Madrid with one game left.

Celebrating Real Madrid's title, here's how netizens across the world reacted:

"He is a tactical And tantalizing coach.... for those saying it’s luck, tonight and this season is your answer..... he made a mark, u did not trust, he left, things went bad, he is back, and he made it again... pure genius," a user wrote, highlighting the important role played by Zidane who had come back this season after the leaving the club last year.