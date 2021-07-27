Table Tennis at Tokyo 2020: Sharath Kamal's fine run cut short by China's Rio Champion Ma Long

New Delhi, July 27: India paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal on Tuesday bowed out of the men's singles event after losing his Round 3 match against current world champion Ma Long here at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym -- Table 1 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Ma Long defeated Kamal 4-1 in a match that lasted for 46 minutes.

Kamal was put on the backfoot in Game 1, losing it 7-11 and, and he was left with all to do in the following games. However, Kamal showed his experience and staged a comeback, winning Game 2.

The match kept on going back and forth, and after Game 3, it was Long who managed to take a 2-1 lead. Continuing from where he left off, Long took Game 4 and he was just minutes away from winning the match. Kamal was not able to make a comeback and he ended up losing the match within minutes.

On Monday, star paddler Manika Batra bowed out of the women's singles event after losing her Round 3 match against Austria's Sofia Polcanova. Sofia Polcanova defeated Batra 4-0.