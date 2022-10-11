T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi to join Pakistan team on Saturday, says PCB

Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (R) | ANI Photo

Just a few days before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, Pakistan's bowling unit got a big boost as ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is on course with his rehabilitation programme and will join the squad as per schedule.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed on Tuesday that Afridi will join the national squad in Brisbane on October 15, after undergoing his rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee.

Available for selection

Afridi is now available for selection for Pakistan's warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan on October 17 and 19, respectively during which his match fitness will be assessed by the team management.

Responding to the news, Shaheen Shah Afridi said he was super excited about the prospect of rejoining the squad. "I am super excited at the prospect of rejoining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing my part in the campaign. It has been a difficult period for me to be away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some gruelling and exciting matches.

Trouble-free bowling

"I have been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace. While I have enjoyed bowling and batting in the nets, nothing can replace the feel of match environment and I can't wait to be in that setting," he was quoted as saying by PCB in a release.

"It has been a rigorous and challenging rehabilitation programme, but I have thoroughly enjoyed it. To be honest, I am feeling fitter than ever before and can't wait to wear the playing kit," he added.

"I want to thank the PCB Medical Advisory Committee as well as the Crystal Palace F.C. for allowing me to use their outstanding facilities and looking after me so well during the rehabilitation programme."

Meanwhile, opener Fakhar Zaman, who is one of the three travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup, will also travel to Brisbane with Afridi and National High-Performance Centre coach Umar Rashid.

Fakhar will complete his rehabilitation under the supervision of PCB's Chief Medical Officer and team doctor Dr. Najeebullah Soomro, following which a decision on his participation if required, will be made.