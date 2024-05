Pakistan Cricket Team | Credits: Twitter

After a long wait, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally announced their squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The 15-man squad, captained by Babar Azam, has no surprises, as they hope to capture their 2nd T20 World Cup title.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Aamir Abbas, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf , Abrar Ahmed