T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal Star Sandeep Lamichhane’s US Visa Rejected Again, Set To Miss Entire Tournament

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has suffered a big setback as his US visa has been again rejected by the American Embassy in Kathamandu on Thursday, May 30. With this Lamichanne won't be travelling to the USA and is set to miss the entire T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place on June 1.

Lamichhane had his visa interview scheduled for Thursday at 4 pm after his visa was initially rejected by Nepal's US Embassy despite his acquittal in the rape case.

Former Nepal captain sentenced to 8 years of life incarceration for raping 18-year-old by the Kathmandu court. However, the Nepal cricketer was acquitted after he was cleared of all rape charges. Following his acquittal in the rape case, Sandeep Lamichhane was added to 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Sandeep Lamichhane's visa got rejected again. US Embassy had called him for interview today but the response wasn't positive from them.

Despite Lamichhane was cleared of all rape charges by Kathmandu, the US Embassy was hesitant to provide the visa for him to travel with the squad to the USA for the showpiece event. A few days after the Nepal cricketer's visa was rejected, fans came out in large numbers and staged a protest in front of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's official.

Following a massive protest, Nepal government reportedly spoke to the US Embassy in Kathmandu and had Sandeep Lamichhane's interview scheduled today (Thursday). Lamichanne was scheduled to leave for the USA tonight, but now he won't be joining the squad in Dallas, where Nepal will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Netherlands.

And the @USEmbassyNepal did it again what they did back in 2019, they denied my Visa for the T-20 World Cup happening in USA and West Indies. Unfortunate. I am sorry to all the well wishers of Nepal Cricket.

Sandeep Lamichhane was suspended from playing International and domestic by the Nepal Cricket Board after he was found guilty of rape. The young spinner was allowed to play for the national team after he was cleared of rape charges against him by the Kathmandu court.

Lamichhane last played competitive cricket for PARSA Club against Army Club in the semi-final match of Nepal Pro Club Championship, where he registered the figures of 3/13 in 3.2 overs and scored six runs in his team's 31-run win.

With his US visa being denied by Nepal's US embassy, it remains doubtful whether Sandeep Lamichhane will travel with Nepal Squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.