T20 World Cup 2021: Watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

West Indies will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Both teams are having a disappointing run in the tournament so far and will look to register a win in the upcoming game. West Indies have won just one of their opening three games and still stand a slim chance of qualifying in the semis. However, the defending champions have a tricky road ahead as they need to win all their remaining games and need other match results in their favour.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand have been knocked out of the tournament despite playing a decent brand of cricket as they had to suffer defeat in three of their first four games in the Super 12 stage.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the Sri Lanka vs West Indies match on Thursday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs West Indies game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs West Indies game will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs West Indies game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs West Indies game begins at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday (November 4).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs West Indies game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs West Indies game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs West Indies game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs West Indies game will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 05:01 PM IST