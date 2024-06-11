T20 WC: Riteish Deshmukh Finds 'Rare' Similarity Between 10th Century Portrait And Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action

Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh has found a rare similarity between a 10th century portrait carved in stone and India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

The 45-year-old actor took to social media to post a picture of the portrait which resembles Bumrah's unique bowling action. He got the image as a forward on Whatsapp.

Deshmukh, like most Indians, is a massive cricket fan and regularly comes to the stadiums to cheer for Team India.

"A rare 10th century sculpted portrait of @Jaspritbumrah93 (curtesy: Whatsapp University)," the actor tweeted.

India win 2 in 2 at T20 WC

Bumrah was the Player of the Match for the Men in Blue in their last win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their Group A clash at the T20 World Cup 2024.

The right-arm seamer picked up 3 crucial wickets to help restrict Pakistan to 113 for 7 after India got bowled out for 119 at the Nassau County International stadium on June 9.

Table-toppers India will next face co-hosts USA in Group A while Pakistan are taking on Canada in a must-win clash.