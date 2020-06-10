T20 WC fate next month, relief for BCCI

Mumbai

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board, agreed to continue exploring several contingency plans regarding the future of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC women’s cricket World Cup 2021, until next month whilst planning for delivery of the events in the scheduled window is ongoing. The stakeholders who met on Wednesday (June 12, 2020) via teleconference to decide the fate of the T20 World Cup have deferred the matter until next month. The ICC Board, however, decided to put an end, at least till December this year, the tug of war over tax exemptions with the BCCI. It extended the deadline for the Indian Board to get the promised tax exemption from the country's central government which is mandatory to hold ICC tournaments like World T20 and ODI World Cup. The Board expressed its desire to continue to assess and evaluate the rapidly changing public health situation caused by COVID-19 working with key stakeholders including governments to explore how the events can be staged to protect the health and safety of everyone involved. This contingency planning process will evaluate health and safety, cricket, partner and host considerations ensuring any decision taken is in the best interests of the sport, its members and fans.