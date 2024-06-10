T20 WC: Ex-Pak Chief Selector Claims Imad Wasim 'Lied' About Knee Injury; Netizens Accuse Him of 'Match-Fixing' After India Loss

Former chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Muhammad Wasim made a shocking revelation on Sunday that all-round Imad Wasim is not completely fit but still a part of the men's team at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Imad Wasim had replaced Azam Khan in Pakistan's playing XI for the crucial match against India but flopped with bat and ball as the Men in Green went down by 6 runs in a low-scoring clash at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York.

Imad Wasim's horror show vs India

Wasim went wicketless from his 3 overs, conceding 17 runs, and managed just 15 runs as Pakistan failed to chase down 119 to suffer their seventh loss against India in T20 World Cup history.

Pakistan cricket fans lashed out at Wasim for not showing any intent while batting in the middle. He failed to rotate the strike and managed to hit just one boundary from the 23 balls he faced.

An angry fan therefore, even accused Wasim of match-fixing and urged the International Cricket Council to investigate the matter.

". @ICC should investigate if imad wasim had fixed this match because he wasn’t even trying to run! The commentators also pointed this out!"

Meanwhile, Muhammad Wasim claims Imad Wasim lied about his injury to the Pakistan team management to get selected for the World Cup.

Wasim claimed that Imad had a knee injury, but claimed it was a rib issue, raising concerns about the team's transparency and fitness management.

Former chief selector levels serious allegation

"If there is a compromise on fitness, then the results will be the same," Muhammad Wasim stated.

Reflecting on the team's cohesion and unity, the former selector lamented the current state of affairs. "Two years ago, the team was united. With the entry of certain people, the atmosphere and results of the team are in front of everyone," he remarked.