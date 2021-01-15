Syed Mushtaq Ali's Group E: Haryana thrash Mumbai by 8 wkts; Arjun Tendulkar makes debut

Mumbai

Arjun Tendulkar's debut into the senior Mumbai team made no difference, as the pathetic runs by Mumbai continued in Syed Mushtaq Ali's Group E as they were defeated by eight wickets by Haryana, at the BKC here on Friday.

Mumbai made 143 after opting to bat first, a target which Haryana overhauled in 17.4 overs.

Left-arm speedster Arjun had an off day with the ball as he returned with unimpressive figures of 1/34 in the three overs that he bowled.

The junior Tendulkar dismissed Haryana opener Chaitya Bishnoi (4) cheaply after he edged a delivery to wicket-keeper Aditya Tare to claim his maiden wicket for Mumbai senior team.

While batting, Arjun didn't get a chance to face a ball as Mumbai were bundled out in 19.3 overs.

Haryana then rode on one-down Himanshu Rana's blazing unbeaten 75 off 53 balls to chase down the target with consummate ease.

This debut is a baptisum for the 21-year-old Arjun as he now is officially qualified for the IPL auctions.

Arjun was added to the Mumbai squad, along with another pacer Krutik Hanagavadi, by the Salil Ankola-led selection committee, after the BCCI permitted a total of 22 players to be selected.

Over the years, Arjun has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and has also been a part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments.

The budding pacer has seen bowling to the Indian national team in the nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when it toured Sri Lanka in 2018.