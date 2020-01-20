Swimming: High-five for Otter Club's Jispla Doshi

Otter Club’s Jispla Doshi emerged the star performer on the concluding day of the Bombay YMCA Annual Swim gala, held at YMCA Swimming Pool at Agripada, here. Jispa, who had already won golds the 100m breast and back strokes as well as 200m individual medley, on the first day, added two more, 100m butterfly and 100m freestyle events today to make a clean sweep in the women’s section.

However, the meet saw only two records, both on the first day, were bettered with Khar Gymkhana’s Palak Joshi, claiming gold in the 100m backstroke in the girls under-14 category.

Palak clocked 1:08.50 secs to better Kenisha Gupta’s timing of 1:10.15 secs set in 2017.While

Kabir Khubchandani, new mark in the 50m free style in the boys under-8 section.His timing of 00:34.84 secs eclipsed Yudhisthir Jaising’s 00:35.48 secs established way back in 2003.

Winners

Women: 100m Freestyle: Jispa Doshi (Otters), 100m butterfly: Jispa Doshi (Otters), 100m: Breast stroke: Jispa Doshi (Otters), 100m back stroke: Jispa Doshi (Otters), 200m IM: Jispa Doshi (Otters)

Men: 100m Butterfly Stroke: Mohd Numan Ansari (YMCA), 100m freestyle: Yash Bagwe (MLWB), 100m breast stroke: Yash Bagwe (MLWB), 100m: backstroke: Harish Nawale (Ozone), 200m IM: Advait Deshpande (Ozone )

Boys (U-17): 100m breast stroke: Meet Makhija Khar Gym), 100m butterfly strorke: Meet Makhija (Khar Gym), Under-14: 100m backstroke: Ronak Sawant (GAF), Under-12: 100m backstroke: Shwet Poojary (Forest Club), Under-10: 50m freestyle: Fateh Singh Chahal (GSC), Under-17): 100m breast stroke: Rabiya Darevesh (CCI), 100m butterfly: Mitvi Dattan (PMHB), Under-12: Arianna Jolly (Khar Gym), Under-10: Tiara Singh (GSC)