Swami Vivekanand SSC Crushes Rizvi Springfield To Reach Giles Shield Final | Credits: Britannica (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Swami Vivekanand International SSC stormed into the 124th Giles Shield final beating Rizvi Springfield by 47 runs at the MCA BKC Ground.

Vivekanand posted 128-8 in their allotted 40 overs where Prajwal Taware top scored with 41 runs while Shauryakant Upadhyaya made 40. Pranav Paswan picked three wickets.

During the final innings on day three, Rizvi found themselves in trouble as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They finally were 184 all out in 38.1 overs as Sujal Khot contributed 30 while Siddhant Desai made a good 90 in 75 balls.

Off spinner Kartik Chhajer was amongst the wickets once again, picking (3-67) in 14.1 overs. Kartik won the Man of the Match for his all-round great performance with bat and ball. Daiwat Kawali bowled extremely well and grabbed a fifer.

Kartik Chhajer- 77 runs and 7 wickets in total |

On day two resuming their batting, Rizvi made 214 all out in 79.1 overs. Sujal Khot made 42, Kartike Sharma- 49. Off spinner Kartik Chhajer stood out for his outstanding bowling this time around, picking (4-62) in 32 overs.

Earlier, winning the toss and electing to bat first, Swami Vivekanand notched up a huge 317-5 in 80 overs. Opener Prajwal Taware contributed 41, Kartik Chhajer made 77, Shauryakant Upadhyaya- 81 runs with 7 fours and 1 six while Sanchit Gawade-73. Left arm spinner Abdullah Khatri picked two wickets. In reply, Rizvi ended the day with 28-1 in 7 overs.

Swami Vivekanand International School : 317-5 in 80 overs Shouryakant Upadhyaya 81, 109 balls, 154 mins, 7x4s,1x6s, Kartik Chhajar 77, 157 balls, 153 mins, 10x4, Sanchit Gawade 73, 62 balls, 95 mins, 7x4s, 2x6s, Prajwal Taware 41 Abdullah Khatri (SLA) 2/125 & 128-8 in 40 overs Prajwal Taware 41, Shauryakant Upadhyaya 40, Pranav Paswan 3/36 beat Rizvi Springfield SSC: 214 all out in 79.1 overs Kartikey Sharma 49, Sujal Khot 42, Arnav Kamble 37, Kartik Chhajer 4/62 & 184 all out in 38.1 overs Siddhant Desai 90, 75 balls, 94 mins, 5x4s, 5x6s, Sujal Khot 30, 49 balls, 45 mins, 2x4s, Daivat Kawali 5/76, Kartik Chhajer 3/67 by 47 run