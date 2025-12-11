Swami Vivekanand Crush Thakur Vidya Mandir By 391 Runs In High-Scoring Showdown

Put into bat first, Swami Vivekanand scored a humongous 473-4 in their allotted 45 overs. Right-handed batter and Man of the Match Kiaan Prajapat played exceptionally well, smashing 213 runs and ensuring his team garnered a high total. The young batter dominated all the bowlers in the middle, always having the upper hand during the game. Number three batter, also right-handed- Kiaan Nair made a great 170 runs. Abit Kamble picked 2 wickets. In reply, coming out to chase down a huge score… Thakur Vidya Mandir were psychologically already out of the game, as none of the batters were able to hold their ground. The team were all out for just 82 in 28.3 overs. Khushal Morzaria snapped up (3-1) in 3.3 overs. Swami Vivekanand won their contest by 391 runs.

Put into bat first, Swami Vivekanand scored a humongous 473-4 in their allotted 45 overs. Right-handed batter and Man of the Match Kiaan Prajapat played exceptionally well, smashing 213 runs and ensuring his team garnered a high total. The young batter dominated all the bowlers in the middle, always having the upper hand during the game. Number three batter, also right-handed- Kiaan Nair made a great 170 runs. Abit Kamble picked 2 wickets. In reply, coming out to chase down a huge score… Thakur Vidya Mandir were psychologically already out of the game, as none of the batters were able to hold their ground. The team were all out for just 82 in 28.3 overs. Khushal Morzaria snapped up (3-1) in 3.3 overs. Swami Vivekanand won their contest by 391 runs.

Hiranandani International School Vs Cardinal Gracious High School at Azad Maidan

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Hiranandani outfit made 119 runs in 31.3 overs. Vihaan Lad scored 21 runs. Meet Sawant was amongst the pick of the bowlers grabbing a three-wicket haul, (3-14) in 5.2 overs. In reply, Cardinal Gracious High School chased down their total comfortably, making 120-5 in 18.5 overs. Tanish Kadam made 54 in 32 deliveries, with 11 fours. His valuable contribution earned him the Man of the Match award. Nathan Gomes picked 2 wickets in the process. Cardinal Gracious won by 5 wickets.

Brief Scores

Swami Vivekanand International School: 473-4 in 45 overs Kiaan Prajapat 213, 134 balls, 20x4s, 9x6s, Kiaan Nair 170 beat Thakur Vidya Mandir: 82 all out Khushal Morzaria 3/1 by 391 runs.

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal: 406-5 Lavish Singh 138*, Anup Yadav 94, Neil Naik 33, Ujjwal Mali 3/112 beat Anandibai Damodar Kale Vidyalaya: 184 all out Arya Khamitkar 59, Ujjwal Mali 38 by 222 runs.

Hiranandani Foundation School: 119 all out Meet Sawant 3/14 lost to Cardinal Gracious High School: 120-5 Tanish Kadam 54*, by 5 wkts.

The Universal High School: 80 all out Harsh Soni 4/15 lost to US Ostwal English School: 81/2 by 8 wkts.

Bal Gurukul: 74 all out Sarwadnya Badade (SLA) 5/21, Siddharth Singh 3/11 lost to Seven Square Academy: 75-3 by 7 wkts.

