Suryakumar Yadav Shares Before & After Pic Of His Body Transformation After Shedding Oodles Of Weight

Suryakumar Yadav has had an impressive body transformation over the past few months with the cricketer losing oodles of weight between August and December.

Sky shared a 'before and after' picture of himself which shows his physical transformation after shedding a lot of weight in the last four months.

Surya is currently in South Africa where India will play a series of 3 T20 internationals, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests. The series-opening T20I in Durban was washed out even before the toss due to heavy rain in the city on Sunday.

Surya is just 15 runs away from becoming the joint-fastest batter to reach the milestone if he gets there in the second T20I in Gqeberha on December 12.

SKY enjoying captaining India

Surya was named captain of the T20I side after Rohit Sharma decided to skip the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour. Hardik Pandya is also not in the squad due to his ankle injury which he sustained during the match against Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2023 earlier this year.

"I am enjoying it. It is all about keeping the players together and this is a fine group of players," Surya had said on the eve of the 1st T20I.

Indian team combination decided

He also revealed that India have a set playing XI in mind for this tour but refused to divulge into more details.

"We have the combination in mind. We know who are going to open tomorrow, and perhaps, will take a final call after the practice session today. Yes, we have enough sixth bowler options in this side to bank upon.

"The players put their hands up against Australia and came up with fearless cricket, and we need to play the same against South Africa. I just told them (players) to do exactly what they do in franchise cricket," he said.