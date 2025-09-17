'Sending My Best Wishes': Suryakumar Yadav Message For PM Modi On His 75th Birthday

Suryakumar Yadav took to social media and wished Prime Minister Narendra modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday, September 17. Taking to X he posted a message, "Sending my best wishes to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his Birthday"

Suryakumar Yadav is currently in UAE leading Team India in the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue have already booked their place in Super 4 and are preparing to play their final group stage match against Om,an on Friday, September 19. Amid the ongoing tournament, Team India T20I skipper find si himself in middle of 'No Handshake' controversy. Following the match against Pakistan on Sunday,Septrmber 14, Team India players decided not to shake hands with Pakistan players which furthe escalted the tension between both nations. Ther were calls to boycott the match following the Pahalgam attack.

Team India cancels media interaction before Oman match

After Pakistan's decision to skip press meet, Team India also decided to give media interaction and practice a miss stating that the team management decided to give players a rest on Wednesday September 17. According ot Hindustan Times report, before the start of the Asia Cup, BCCI released a schedule for all of India's practice sessions and press conferences in the tournament.

That document mentioned that India would hold a three-hour practice session from 6pm (Gulf time) on September 17, and a member of the team would also be available for interaction with the media. However, late on Tuesday night, the board confirmed that neither would take place. Pakistan on the other hand decided to give press meet a skip to avoid questions related to their stance of removing match referee Andy Pycroft from the tournament