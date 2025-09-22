Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Faints Outside Dubai Stadium After Team's 6-Wicket Loss To Team India In Super 4 Clash, Bystanders Call For CPR; Video

Pakistan cricket team (R). | (Image Credits: X)

A Pakistan fan fainted after Salman Agha and co. stumbled to a second consecutive defeat to Team India in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday at the Dubai international Stadium. Speaking to a reporter after the match outside the stadium, the fan was in distress and fainted, with some bystanders calling for CPR.

As compared to their approach in the Group stage match against India, Pakistan batted aggressively and mustered 171/5 in the Super 4 clash on Sunday, thanks largely to Sahibzada Farhan's 58 off 45 deliveries. But The Men in Green were flattened by the opening partnership of 105 between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, with the former smashing a 39-ball 74. The Men in Blue needed only 18.5 overs to chase down 172.

Watch the below video: