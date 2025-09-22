Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Sahibzada Farhan Perform Gun-Shot Celebration After His Fifty In Super 4 Clash vs India? Pakistan Opener Answers

Sahibzada Farhan showcased a gun-shot celebration. | (Credits: X)

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has broken his silence on the gun-shot celebration after his half-century against Team India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash on Sunday in Dubai. Farhan stated that he doesn't care what people think and that the celebration was just a 'thing of a moment'.

"I think, if you talk about the sixes, you will see that (a lot) in the future. And that (celebration) was just a moment at that time. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let's do a celebration today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that. And the rest, you know, you should play aggressive cricket wherever you play. It is not necessary that it is India. You should play aggressive cricket against every team, like we played today."