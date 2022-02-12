Suryakumar Yadav celebrates Ishan Kishan's return to MI at whopping 15.25 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction; see pics

Ishan Kishan was bought back by the Mumbai Indians for a whopping amount of Rs 15.25 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today. It is the highest bid in the auction so far.

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is also Kishan's fellow team mate in the Mumbai Indians side celebrated his terrific achievement with fun Instagram stories, where the duo can be seen extremely delighted at the news.

Check it out:

Yadav also shared the following reel posted by Mumbai Indians on his Instagram story where Kishan can been seen dancing with joy on the superhit Marathi song 'Zinghat' and wrote "Ishan Kishan right now."

Placed at a base price of Rs 2 crore, Ishan Kishan surpassed Shreyas Iyer after he was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 cr. Iyer was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore.

MI didn't leave a chance to get off its hands from Ishan Kishan, even as Sunrisers Hyderabad raced for the player till the final bid until it withdrew after Mumbai raised its final amount.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

