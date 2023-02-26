Suresh Raina recreates Yuzvendra Chahal's iconic pose, leaves fans in split

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Friday tried to recreate the iconic pose by Yuzvendra Chahal. The left-handed batsman did it with Chahal himself. The Indian leg-spinner's iconic pose had gone viral after his boundary-side pose was spotted by cameras during a cricket match. On Friday, Raina too tried the pose and the result was hilarious. Raina posted the photo on his Instagram handle to leave the fans in splits. He wrote in caption: "Trying the most famous pose ever .. Took a lot of training and regular practice at the ground. All the best for the upcoming series brother @yuzi_chahal23."

Trying the most famous pose ever .. Took a lot of training and regular practice at the ground 😂 .. All the best for the upcoming series brother @yuzi_chahal 💪#justforfun #posemaker pic.twitter.com/LXGpGw1PQW — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 24, 2023

The picture attracted many comments from the fans. Even Suresh's wife Priyanka posted a comment putting a laughing emojis in the comments section. Harbhajan Singh too reacted as he wrote: "Kajra re". One fan wrote: "Haryana vala Banda jamin se juda hota hai. Paisa ak side, Desi ak side." Another user posted: "New memer in town."